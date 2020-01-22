Saina Nehwal Crashes Out Of Thailand Masters In First Round

India’s ace shuttler Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the Thailand Masters Tremendous 300 event after dropping within the first spherical to Denmark’s Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt in Bangkok on Wednesday. Nehwal produced a disappointing present in opposition to a weaker opponent as she suffered a 13-21, 21-17, 15-21 loss. Previous to this tie, Nehwal had by no means misplaced to the Danish opponent in earlier 4 conferences. Earlier within the day, one other Indian high male shuttler Kidambi Srikanth additionally suffered an early exit from the event after dropping to Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-12, 14-21, 11-21 in males’s singles. Kidambi, the fifth-seeded participant, misplaced in 48 minutes to make his third straight first-round exit of the yr. These losses have additional dented Nehwal and Srikanth’s hopes of creating it to the Tokyo Olympics.

India had a horrible begin to the event as Sameer Verma additionally bowed out of the competitors after dropping to 16-21, 15-21 to Lee Zii Jia in simply 38 minutes.

Saina and Srikanth are positioned on the 22nd and 23rd spots in BWF’s rankings as April 26 has been set because the deadline date for Tokyo Olympics qualification.

As per BWF Olympics qualification laws, simply a few shuttlers every from the singles class may qualify if their rating lies throughout the top-16.