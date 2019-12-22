Saints’ Michael Thomas tops Marvin Harrison’s NFL receptions record

Professional Bowl vast receiver Michael Thomas now has the NFL’s single season report for many receptions all to himself.

The Saints receiver got here into Sunday’s recreation at Tennessee needing 10 catches to tie Professional Soccer Corridor of Famer Marvin Harrison’s 143 catches in 2002.

Drew Brees threw three straight passes to Thomas halfway by the fourth quarter, the third a 20-yarder that gave Thomas 10 catches to tie Harrison. His 11th and 12th catches — together with a 2-yard landing — got here on an important Saints drive that put them forward 38-28 with 2:10 left.

He has 12 catches for 136 yards towards the Titans.

Thomas already had set the mark for many catches in a two-season span with no less than 266, topping Antonio Brown’s earlier report of 265 receptions beween 2014-15.