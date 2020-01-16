Sake Sailajanath Appointed New Congress Chief For Andhra Pradesh

Sake Sailajanath succeeds earlier Congress president N Raghuveera Reddy

New Delhi:

The Congress on Thursday appointed Sake Sailajanath as the brand new president of its Andhra Pradesh unit, changing N Raghuveera Reddy.

The social gathering additionally appointed N Tulasi Reddy and Shaikh Mastan Vali as working presidents for Andhra Pradesh Congress.

“Congress president has appointed Sake Sailajanath as the new president of Andhra Pradesh PCC and has appointed N Tulasi Reddy and Shaikh Mastan Vali as working presidents of Andhra Pradesh Congress,” an announcement from the social gathering stated.

The social gathering appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president N Raghuveera Reddy, the assertion stated.