Salesman, 36, ‘strangled his on-off girlfriend, 29, to death in front of their baby daughter’

A mom was strangled by her accomplice in a brutal assault whereas her child was in the identical room, a court docket has heard.

Care employee Kayleigh Hanks, 29, was discovered strangled to dying in the identical room as her seven-month-old daughter, Ava, at their house in Bexhill, East Sussex.

In a 999 name on July 21 final 12 months, her accomplice Ian Paton instructed police: ‘I believe I restrained her too onerous and she or he’d stopped respiration.’

Gross sales consultant Paton, with whom she had a turbulent on-off relationship, claimed she had attacked him with a knife.

Paton – Ava’s father – denies homicide and is on trial at Hove Crown Courtroom.

The 36-year-old, of Snowdrop Rise in St Leonards, appeared within the dock carrying a white shirt.

Prosecutor Alexandra Healy QC instructed the jury: ‘Throughout the course of their relationship Kayleigh instructed plenty of individuals, plenty of her pals, that the defendant had been violent in direction of her.

‘She additionally mentioned that she had been violent in direction of him.’

The jury heard that Paton as soon as grabbed her head and slammed it right into a automobile dashboard, and on one other event dragged her out of a automobile by her hair.

The court docket heard that Emma Hanks, her sister, was unsettled when she witnessed Paton demanding that Miss Hanks get on her knees and declare her love for him.

The prosecutor mentioned: ‘Emma says that Kayleigh did that and put her fingers right into a prayer place.’

On July 20, after visiting her sister, Kayleigh Hanks and the defendant left for house with their daughter at about 6.30pm.

At 12.33am on July 21, Paton known as 999 and requested to talk to police, the court docket heard.

He instructed the decision handler: ‘She went for me, she had a knife. I restrained her and she or he is on the ground now.

‘I believe I restrained her too onerous and she or he’d stopped respiration.’

The court docket heard that when police arrived on the flat they discovered Paton standing within the doorway ready for them.

The trial continues.