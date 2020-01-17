Sally Rooney’s Normal People TV series releases first look trailer

Sally Rooney’s Regular Individuals stays one of the crucial talked about novels of latest years, and so the upcoming BBC Three adaptation is one in every of 2020’s most eagerly awaited TV reveals.

And now followers have much more trigger to stay up for the 12-part collection, with a primary trailer for the collection having simply been launched:

The collection was filmed on location in Dublin, Sligo and Italy with directorial duties shared by Hettie McDonald (Howard’s Finish) and Oscar nominated Lenny Abrahamson (Room).

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Chilly Ft) and newcomer Paul Mescal play the twin lead roles of Marianne and Connell, two youngsters who’re approaching the top of their faculty days in a small city within the west of Eire, earlier than they each transfer to Trinity Faculty in Dublin.

The collection follows the pair, who’re from very totally different backgrounds, as they embark on an typically difficult, life-altering relationship.

The forged additionally contains Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders, Rosie) and Aislín McGuckin (Outlander, The Nephew).

An official launch date is but to be introduced, however Regular Individuals will air in spring 2020 on BBC Three and BBC One. The collection may even be obtainable to stream on Hulu for these within the US.