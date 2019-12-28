Salman Khan 54th birthday: Salman gets cosy with Iulia Vantur, parties all night with Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi SinhaInstagram

The Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan turned a yr older on December 27, 2019. From his complete household, shut mates to his lengthy checklist of ex-girlfriends, everybody attended the bash in full get together spirit. Salman’s birthday grew to become even greater information as his sister Arpita Khan Sharma gave start to her second youngster, a child woman on the identical day.

Sohail Khan determined to host Salman’s birthday bash at their very own Mumbai dwelling as an alternative of their Panvel farmhouse this yr as Arpita was within the hospital. Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Randeep Hooda, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Himesh Reshammiya, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and lots of different celebs had been current on the do.

Social gathering movies make its approach to the web

A number of movies from the party made its approach to the web. In a single clip we see Salman Khan chopping the cake together with Arpita Khan Sharma and the 2 take pleasure in a bit of cake. It’s then attractive trying Iulia Vantur leans in the direction of Salman. Nonetheless, the video ends proper there. Many customers wrote that they needs to see Iulia giving him a kiss and wished to see the complete video.

Shah Rukh Khan too took out time from his busy schedule to be with Salman. Not solely Shah Rukh loved the get together but additionally stayed there partying all night time with Salman. Sonakshi shared an image with the 2 Khans and wrote, “S..S and S!!! Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan.”

This birthday turned particular for Salman Khan for a number of causes. Not solely did Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma turned mother and father for the second time, Salman Khan’s newest launch Dabangg three has additionally been making waves on the box-office. The movie goes forward at a quick tempo and is anticipated to cross Rs 100 crore mark quickly. Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg three additionally options Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar within the lead roles.