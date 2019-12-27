Salman Khan 54th Birthday Special – Top 5 controversies of Salman Khan that shook him

Salman Khan 54th Birthday: Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan has turned 54 at the moment. On the event of his birthday, all his family members and his pals are sending him congratulatory messages and desires. His social media account can be stuffed with followers. Salman Khan is understood within the movie trade as an actor who not solely donates loads, however as a consequence of him, the fortunes of many artists have been in a position to shine right here. Whether or not it’s Himesh Reshammiya or Katrina Kaif, there are numerous massive names who’ve been in a position to make a profession with Salman Khan’s assist in the leisure world at the moment. Now, Salman can be seen as an offended and no nonsense actor. It has been seen many occasions when his anger has proved to be fairly deadly for him. In the present day we’re going to inform you about some such controversies in his life, as a consequence of which he has needed to face plenty of issues too.

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan’s love story (Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Love Story)



The love story of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai has all the time been a subject of debate within the media. Once they had a breakup in 2002, Aishwarya accused them of harassing her. Aishwarya stated that Salman has not been in a position to bear the breakup with them and is harassing them. Attributable to this, his mother and father had additionally filed a criticism towards Salman. With this, Aishwarya’s title was additionally being related to Vivek Oberoi. Vivek then known as a press convention and accused Salman of blasting him. Vivek had stated that Salman is threatening and harassing Aishwarya.

2002 Hit and Run Case



On 28 September 2002, Salman Khan was arrested on fees of driving rash. He was accused of driving a automotive at a quick pace and entered it in a bakery in Mumbai. One particular person was killed on this accident, whereas the opposite three individuals sleeping on the highway had been additionally badly injured. After this, a court docket case was additionally towards Salman Khan. On 6 Could 2015, he was discovered responsible and the court docket discovered that he was driving drunk. On this case, he was sentenced to five years. He was then offered the identical day in entrance of Senior Counsel Amit Desai, who granted him bail. In December 2015, he was utterly acquitted on this case.

The scuffle occurred between Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan



Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had been current in Katrina Kaif’s party in 2008 when a scuffle broke out between them. Based on studies, Shah Rukh had made some enjoyable with Salman as a consequence of which he bought irritated and there was plenty of quarrel between them. After this, their dialog remained closed for a very long time. In 2013, on the Iftar occasion of Baba Siddiqui, he had forgotten the previous friendship.

Black Buck Poaching Case and Arms Act Case



Salman Khan was capturing for the movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in Jodhpur in 1998, when a case of killing a black deer was registered. Together with him, his co-star Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam had been additionally booked for abetment. He spent every week in Jodhpur jail after which he was granted bail. The Bishnoi society had surrounded him from all sides relating to this matter and this court docket case remains to be occurring. Together with this case, a case was additionally filed below the Arms Act case. On 5 April 2018, he was sentenced to five years by the Jodhpur court docket. After this, he was launched after filling two surety bonds of 25-25 thousand.

Salman’s controversial rape remark in the course of the promotions of the movie ‘Sultan’



In the course of the promotions of the movie ‘Sultan’ within the 12 months 2016, Salman had informed the media that when he got here out of the ring after a rigorous capturing schedule, he felt like a raped lady. Attributable to this, he confronted plenty of criticism. Many activists had objected to this and on the identical time, the Ladies’s Fee additionally issued a summons towards them, condemning it.