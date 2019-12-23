Salman Khan Freaks Out at RASHMI DESAI: Bigg Boss 13 Major Update 23rd December

Siddharth Shukla targets Rashmi Desai, calls her “aisi ladki”, to which Rashmi asks him to make clear what does he imply by “aisi ladki”. This matter was dragged since days and Rashmi doesn’t appear prepared to cease the subject.

Rashmi Desai frequently asks him to make clear the which means of his remark. Salman Khan shouts at her for not leaving the subject proper there. He warned her to cease speaking about it many times as a result of that can grow to be the discuss of the nation and put herself in a focused place.

Rashmi doesn’t conform to cease the matter and hold it apart and she or he desires to listen to from Siddharth what he meant by his gestures whereas he commented on her.

She additional recollects that Siddharth instructed her he wouldn’t need to let such women enter his house. She desires to know what does ‘such girls’ imply and why he doesn’t need to let her in his house.

Rashmi Desai claims that she was referred to as a ‘maid’ by Siddharth. All the matter was pushed to rags till Salman scolds them to cease the subject. Salman instructed Rashmi to cease speaking about the identical remark and never suppose that it has affected or harmed her character.

Salman additional instructed, ultimately, to take care and be clever sufficient to not put emphasis on unimportant matters that will hurt their self-respect.