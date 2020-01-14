Salman Khan got to hear this when he asked Deepika Padukone about her pregnancy

We have been advised completely different causes for exit: Salman Khan on Priyanka’s exit from ‘Bharat’













Deepika Padukone is receiving praises from all corners due to her final launch ‘Chhapaak’ and to advertise the movie Deepika additionally made an look on Salman Khan’s present Bigg Boss 13. She had a tremendous time and enjoyable banter with Salman however what caught our consideration was when Salman teased Deepika on getting pregnant.

He stated that Deepika’s followers would possibly get to see her with a child quickly and the actress was absolutely to not maintain calm on this, she instantly gave it again to Salman telling him to marry first. Salman additional added that marriage and having youngsters don’t have anything in frequent, placing a full cease to this enjoyable banter.

Deepika Padukone on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13

‘Do I look pregnant?’ Deepika requested

This isn’t the primary time when the Padmaavat actress has bought upset with the being pregnant rumours surrounding and the fixed want for individuals to find out about one’s being pregnant. When a reporter had requested the identical Deepika had replied, “Do I look pregnant? I will ask you when I will plan (to have a family). If you give me permission then I will plan. If I become pregnant then you will see that in nine months.”

Deepika is at the moment on cloud 9 owing to her success from ‘Chhapaak’. The actress had not solely gained reward for her film but additionally for her daring act to help the JNU college students regardless of the discharge of her film and with out bothering the repercussions that her movie might have confronted. On the work entrance, Deepika will probably be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 with husband Ranveer Singh. She additionally has Shakun Batra’s romantic drama with Siddhant Chaturvedi and a movie on Draupadi the place she has additionally her function as a producer as effectively.