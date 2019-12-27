Salman Khan never went to a celebrity gym, couldn’t afford it! [Throwback]

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is a health addict. The actor has educated and impressed many newcomers within the trade. From Hrithik Roshan to Arjun Kapoor Salman has educated many stars within the trade and has given him bodybuilding classes. However you can be shocked to know that Salman was by no means the identical as he’s at the moment.

Salman Khan by no means needed to turn out to be an actor, he wished to remain behind the digicam and turn out to be a director however many trade individuals urged and inspired him to turn out to be an actor and that’s when Salman went as much as his father Salim Khan and informed him that he wished to take up performing as everyone seems to be suggesting him the identical. Salim Khan needed to know who’s that everybody and so he stored just a few names earlier than Salman, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, and Chunky Panday. He requested Salman if he might see any similarities between him and these stars. He additionally informed him, ” You can’t become a Mohalle ka dada or lawyer or inspector.” This was the one factor that pressured Salman to construct a physique and have a fantastic physique and he started understanding on that path.

In response to Bollywood Life, when Salim Khan observed it, he mentioned, “Ye lo, Dara Singh banna chahta hai.” Nevertheless, Salman diligently continued to work his approach up. He and his gang (Ronit Roy, Shehzad Khan, Rafiq Kazi, Iqbal and different) would spot actors like Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh stepping out from one of many prestigious gyms in Bandra’s lodge Sea Rock. However the membership of the identical would price Rs 10,000 which his father refused to pay. Even his pal, Shehzad’s father, and yesteryear villain, Ajit Khan refused to pay the fitness center charges.

Therefore, the 2 boys, Salman and Shehzad joined Bhaiya Health club. Although not a celeb fitness center, at the least it had a celeb space deal with since Mala Sinha and Dharmendra Deol lived close to the fitness center. And the very best half? The annual fitness center charge was Rs 60 solely! Salman’s pal dropped out however the Bajarangi Bhaijaan continued. Bandra Bodily Cultural Affiliation Health club, alias Bhaiya Health club established in Could 1925, nonetheless stands robust on St. Martin Street and has a photograph of Salman Khan held on its wall.

Salman Khan turned 54 at the moment, we want the Khan many extra comfortable and profitable years to return as he continues to entertain his followers for the years to return.