Salman Khan not to take break with Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar but this is how Rohit Shetty will play his part

Right this moment is the 54th birthday of Bollywood famous person Salman Khan. Right this moment has been a big day for Salman Khan. One was Salman Khan’s birthday, and there’s a festive ambiance in the home since morning, whereas alternatively, Bhaijaan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma has delivered her child on the particular birthday of Salman Khan. Arpita has given delivery to a loving daughter on her borther Salman Khan’s birthday. Salman Khan may be very proud of the arrival of niece on her birthday. It was because of this that Salman Khan took a break from capturing Bigg Boss 13 and Salman Khan didn’t arrive for the episode of Weekend Kaar Battle of his TV realty present. In the meantime, there have been studies within the media that Salman Khan wouldn’t have the ability to shoot this weekend’s Battle Ka and the makers have changed Bollywood’s No.1 director Rohit Shetty. However now if we imagine the newest report that has come out, this isn’t going to occur. With this new info, the followers of ‘Chulbul Pandey’ are going to swing fortunately.

Truly, if the leisure portal Pinkvilla’s report is to be believed, the actor could not have arrived for the capturing at the moment however he will certainly attain tomorrow for the capturing of this TV present. Nonetheless, within the meantime, the makers have known as Rohit Shetty to the home, who will play a particular job with the household. The capturing of this episode has been carried out at the moment.

Giving info, the supply mentioned, “Salman has not come for the shooting of Weekend Ka Vaar today. Superstars always take a break on their birthday and spend time with the family. Apart from this, his sister Arpita’s baby is also born, so he has not been able to come for shooting today. That is why the makers have called Rohit Shetty to the house. Who will get a special task done and make Friday’s episode fun. Salman Khan will shoot Weekend Ka Vaar tomorrow. ”So are you excited for these enjoyable episodes too? Remark us and tell us.