Salman Khan rings in New Year’s eve with Ayat at his farmhouse

Salman Khan’s birthday is usually a star-studded affair. Nevertheless, this 12 months Bhaijaan bought an enormous shock as his sister Arpita Khan gave delivery to a child woman Ayat.

Since that day needs are pouring in for the household. Salman, who all the time makes it a ritual to ring in his birthday at his farmhouse, determined to skip it as his sister was due and after the delivery of child woman Ayat. Ever because the first image of Ayat went on-line, followers and fraternity simply could not cease gushing over child Ayat’s snaps.

In the course of the birthday celebration, Salman Khan bought emotional after seeing the primary image of lil Ayat. A teary-eyed bhai advised the media, “Ab celebrations sath mein hoga. Maamaaur chacha toh bann gaya, abhi baap banna baaki hai. (Now the celebrations will be together. I have become a maternal and paternal uncle, but I am yet to become a father. I woke and checked my phone and saw the picture of Ayat, nothing could have been a better gift than this to our family. She is beautiful. Ab iske baad toh December 27 ka matlab hi badal gaya in our family. In fact, I just tweeted to my fans that I really want to thank them for their love and good wishes.”

Ayat was born at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. Apart from Salman, his mother and father Salim and Salma, brother Sohail and his spouse, have been seen on the hospital. The actor’s former girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, his different sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, have been seen arriving too. Salman was accompanied by his alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur when he reached the hospital.

As per social media posts, Salman and household are all set to ring in New 12 months’s eve at their farmhouse at Panvel with the lil one Ayat!

Worldwide Enterprise Occasions needs Salman Khan and household a really blissful new 12 months!