Salman Khan tears up after completing 10 years as Bigg Boss host. Watch emotional…

He may often threaten to give up the present, however that didn’t cease Salman Khan from getting emotional after he was proven a video honouring his 10 years as host of Bigg Boss. The promo video has been shared on-line by Colours, the channel that airs the truth present.

Within the video, Salman may be seen listening to Bigg Boss, who informs the actor that regardless that he has typically expressed the need to give up the present out of impatience, however everybody is aware of how essential the present, and the recollections he has made over the past decade, are to him. On the finish of the video, Salman may be seen wiping away a tear, and saying, “Thank you, Bigg Boss.”

The video additionally exhibits quite a few interactions that Salman has had through the years with superstar company on the present, together with Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Chatting with Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Salman had stated, “Yeah, a part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out and the other part wants to keep it. And the latter is haavi on the part that wants to throw it out.” Salman has been related to Bigg Boss since 2011, when he hosted the present’s fourth season. When requested if he doesn’t just like the present, Salman stated, “I like it. It gets stressful, but I learn a lot. And I get to know where the country is going, what is happening to values, morals, scruples and principles. We see it right there, with celebrities. The beauty is once they are out of the house, they are not like that at all. It’s not as if they are giving performances, the house makes them like that.”

In one other interview, the actor had stated, “Frankly, every year I feel like dropping out. Each year, I feel this is enough now but it has been a damn good journey, except for one or two contestants, who spoil everything. It is like you prepare kheer and someone sprinkles salt into it. They just mess things up, and more than that, they mess up their life which is the sad part of it. But it amazes me that I complete a decade on the show. So far, every time I think it is pushing too much and again, the next year happens.”

Salman was most not too long ago seen in Dabangg three, and has begun filming Radhe: Your Most Needed Bhai, which is due out on Eid, 2020.

