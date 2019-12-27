Salman Khan turns mamu again on his 54th birthday as Aayush-Arpita Khan Sharma’s welcome baby girl

Varinder Chawla

It is Salman Khan’s birthday in the present day (December 27) and the world is rejoicing. Since final evening we’ve been witnessing followers and media rounding at his Galaxy House to have a good time bhai’s 54th birthday. And it has now turned out to be a double celebration as Salman turned mamu once more after Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma welcomed their child lady on December 27.

Salman now shares his birthday together with his little niece. Her mother and father Arpita and Aayush have named their new child daughter Aayat Sharma. Arpita gave delivery to a stunning lady this morning at Hinduja hospital.

The announcement

An elated Arpita and Ayush have shared the put up on social media. Additionally they launched a press release which reads,

“With nice pleasure and immense pleasure, we announce that we’ve been blessed with a child lady. On this joyous event, we want to thank our household, buddies and all our well-wishers for his or her unconditional help. We additionally prolonged a humble thanks to our media buddies and to our followers for his or her fixed love and help. This journey could not have been full with out you all. Numerous Love, Aayush, Arpita & Ahil/

Khan & Sharma Household”

Salman, who usually rings in his birthday at his farm home in Panvel, determined to have a good time it together with his household and shut buddies in Mumbai as Arpita’s due date was close to. An elated Salman might be celebrating the birthday with mumbai media within the night.

Worldwide Enterprise Occasions India needs khan and Sharma household congratulations and celebrations!