Salman Khan’s 54th Birthday: From Arpita’s baby girl to Ex GFs at the party! See it all

Salman Khan rings in his 54th birthday together with his exes Sangeeta Bijlani and Katrina Kaif together with together with his rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur and plenty of different B-town celebs. However this birthday has been much more memorable because the actor’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma delivered a child woman on December 27 morning.

Salman Khan’s Birthday Celebration

Salman’s brother Sohail Khan hosted a grand birthday bash for the Bhaijaan inviting the trade buddies and colleagues. Shah Rukh Khan to Sonakshi Sinha, many celebs had been seen in attendance at Salman Khan’s Celebration and gave their finest needs.

Salman Khan’s final launch ‘Dabangg three’ from his hit franchise ‘Dabangg’ has crossed the 100 crore mark on the field workplace. The movie starred Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep and Saiee Manjerekar who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Dabangg three’.