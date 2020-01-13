Salman Khurshid’s “Acche Din ” Jibe At PM Modi Over Inflation

Salman Khurshid stated that the rising inflation will affect the poor essentially the most. (File)

New Delhi:

Reacting sharply to the rise in retail inflation price below the current regime, senior Congress chief Salman Khurshid on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that now, even he doesn’t discuss ”Achhe din’‘.

“How lengthy we shall be advised that inflation is below management? When will we get to find out about ‘‘achhe din”? These days, even the Prime Minister does not point out why ”achhe din’‘ haven’t come and even when it has come, why it’s not seen,” Mr Khurshid advised information ANI right here.

Mr Khurshid went on to say that the rising inflation will affect the poor essentially the most.

“It is very sad because inflation impacts the poor the most. Many of the social welfare schemes have been impacted by it and the budget has been reduced,” he added.

Retail inflation rose to 7.35 per cent in December 2019 as in comparison with 5.54 per cent within the earlier month, the federal government stated on Monday.

The final month’s meals inflation was 14.12 per cent as towards 10.01 per cent within the month of November final 12 months, in line with official knowledge.