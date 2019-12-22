Salman & Shah Rukh all set to team up for a full-fledged project

Pictured: Salman Khan selling Prem Ratan Dhan Payo; Shah Rukh Khan at Fan trailer launch.Varinder Chawla

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is presently busy prepping up for his upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which he has roped in Alia Bhatt to play the main woman. The movie is within the pre-production stage and will likely be happening the flooring quickly.

In the meantime, the director is engaged on bringing two iconic actors of Bollywood collectively on display screen after a very long time. In response to reviews, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to collaborate with one another.

The duo has had some disputes. However the points have not too long ago been sorted. And it looks as if the actors have agreed to work with one another. Salman and Shah Rukh have performed cameos in one another’s movies however have not teamed up for a full-fledged challenge.

This movie is claimed to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and in an interview with a number one every day, he confirmed it. “Yes, it almost happened. Both SRK and SK had agreed to come together, we were excited about it. But I believe Sanjay Leela Bhansali wasn’t very happy with the second half of the script and wanted more time to work on it,” Nikhil stated.

Instagram

Going by what Nikhil has stated, followers are tremendous comfortable that they’ll get to see their favorite stars collectively on display screen after a very long time. Salman Khan is basking within the success of his newest flick Dabangg three which is directed by Prabhudheva.

Alternatively, Shah Rukh Khan’s final movie is Zero, which tanked on the field workplace. The movie was directed by Anand L Rai. Put up the discharge, Shah Rukh has not introduced any of his tasks and it’s stated that he desires to take a break for a while. Effectively, allow us to for an official affirmation from the actor duo.