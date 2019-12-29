News

Salmon blinis, two ways

December 29, 2019
By Annie Bell For You Journal

Dollop 12 heat blinis with half a teaspoon every of soured cream then drop half a teaspoon of salmon roe on prime of every one

  • Unfold 12 heat blinis with cream cheese (40g whole), drape a sliver of smoked salmon (90g whole) on prime, squeeze over a bit of lemon juice then scatter over a couple of finely chopped capers and finely chopped chives. Mud with cayenne pepper. 
  • Dollop 12 heat blinis with half a teaspoon every of soured cream then drop half a teaspoon of salmon roe on prime of every one. Scatter over a bit of finely chopped dill.

pete

