Salmon parcels

By Annie Bell For You Journal
Printed: | Up to date:
Each the parcels and the sauce might be made a day upfront. Bake for 25 minutes and accompany with the sauce plus further parsley
SERVES four
Parcels
20g unsalted butter
300g leeks (trimmed weight), halved lengthways, thinly sliced
sea salt and black pepper
four x 125g skinned salmon fillets
2 x 320g sheets all-butter puff pastry
plain flour for dusting
1 heaped tsp dijon mustard
1 egg yolk blended with 1 tbsp water
Sauce
1 x 150g tub soured cream
2 tbsp nonpareille capers, rinsed and finely chopped
1 heaped tbsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley, plus further to serve
- Soften the butter in a big nonstick frying pan over a medium warmth. Add the leeks, season and fry for 7-Eight minutes till silky and simply beginning to color, then switch to a bowl and depart to chill.
- Preheat the oven to 220C/200C fan/fuel 7. Ideally you need fairly huge, chunky salmon fillets. If they’re longer than 12cm, trim the thinnest part and lay this trimming over the skinny finish.
- Unroll the pastry sheets on to a frivolously floured work floor with the lengthy sides going through you, and reduce them in half throughout. Smear just a little mustard, the size of every salmon fillet, down the centre of the pastry and pile the leeks on prime. Season the salmon fillets on both aspect then lay on prime of the leeks. Trim the pastry sides so there is sufficient to wrap the fillets up with 1cm overlap. Convey one aspect of the pastry excessive, brush the sting with the egg wash and convey the other aspect over to type a parcel. If wanted, trim the ends leaving 1cm, brush with the egg wash and switch in.
- Place seam-downwards on a nonstick baking sheet. Brush the highest and sides with the egg wash, rating the highest to create a diamond sample and brush once more. Chill till required.
- Mix all of the elements for the sauce with just a little salt in a small bowl, cowl and chill. Each the parcels and the sauce might be made a day upfront.
- Bake for 25 minutes and accompany with the sauce plus further parsley.
Commercial
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
Add Comment