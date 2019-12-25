December 24, 2019 | 9:47pm

A person wearing a Santa go well with was arrested within the car parking zone of an upstate New York grocery retailer on Christmas Eve for allegedly patronizing a prostitute practically two years in the past, a report stated.

Edward Agrusti, 40, was accumulating donations for the Salvation Military outdoors the Worth Chopper/Market Bistro in Latham when he was acknowledged by a cop for having an open arrest warrant, in line with the Albany Occasions Union, citing police.

The costumed Kris Kringle was cuffed at about 11:45 a.m. and given a summons.

“We booked him, gave him an appearance ticket and drove him back to Price Chopper to resume his duties,” Colonie police spokesman Lt. Robert H. Winn instructed the paper.

The Salvation Military didn’t instantly reply to requests from the paper searching for remark.

Agrusti is about to look in Colonie City Courtroom on Thursday, the report stated.