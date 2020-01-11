Sam Girard keeps Avalanche assist streak rolling in 200th career NHL game

An trustworthy evaluation of defenseman Sam Girard’s first two Avalanche seasons from coach Jared Bednar didn’t sugarcoat areas for enchancment.

“I would have wanted to see him produce a little bit more offensively,” Bednar mentioned. “Join the rush a little bit more and be more dangerous in the offensive zone.”

Ask and also you shall obtain.

Recently, Girard’s potential as an offensive savant quarterbacking Colorado’s high power-play unit, and supplanting rookie sensation Cale Makar, has been fulfilled. Friday evening marked Girard’s 200th profession NHL sport and he responded with a pair of assists within the Avs’ Four-Three additional time loss.

Girard’s sizzling streak continued. He now boasts a exceptional 11 assists over his previous six video games.

“The games before those points, I wasn’t moving my feet and I wasn’t shooting the puck a lot,” Girard mentioned. “That’s what I did in the last few games.”

Added Bednar: “His passing has had great timing to it and good execution. … He’s done a real good job of becoming a top defender and being able to play against other team’s top guys on a nightly basis. You see the talent and skating ability that he has.”

Girard, acquired from Nashville within the 2017 commerce that dealt Matt Duchene, has all the time relied on superior offensive expertise with a slight 5-foot-10 and 170-pound construct. Invaluable mentorship from veteran defenseman Erik Johnson aided in Girard’s ongoing growth right into a extra well-rounded expertise. Girard additionally knocked on the wooden of his locker stall to maintain his streak of no important accidents intact.

“(Girard) has gotten more and more comfortable every year,” Johnson mentioned. “Guys go through a lot of ups and downs as defensemen, and he hasn’t had too many downs. He hasn’t had a lot of gaps in his game. He’s been pretty consistent, which is the hardest thing to establish as a defenseman.”

Girard has reached a brand new personal-best for assists in a season (25) with nonetheless 37 Avs video games remaining earlier than the playoffs start.

Girard is fast to credit score teammates for that success.

“We’ve got a good group of guys here,” Girard mentioned. “They help me a lot to be a better player on the ice and a better person off the ice.”