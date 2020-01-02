Sam Wyche, boundary-pushing coach of Bengals, dead at 74

Sam Wyche, who pushed the boundaries as an offensive innovator with the Cincinnati Bengals and challenged the NFL’s protocols alongside the best way, has died. He was 74.

Wyche, who had a historical past of blood clots in his lungs and had a coronary heart transplant in 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina, died Thursday of melanoma, officers with the Bengals confirmed.

“Sam was a wonderful guy. We got to know him as both a player and a coach,” Bengals president Mike Brown stated. “As our coach, he had great success and took us to the Super Bowl. He was friends with everyone here, both during his tenure as head coach and afterwards. We not only liked him, we admired him as a man. He had a great generosity of spirit and lived his life trying to help others. We express our condolences to Jane and his children Zak and Kerry.”

One of many Bengals’ authentic quarterbacks, Wyche was recognized for his offensive improvements as a coach. He led the Bengals to their second Tremendous Bowl through the 1988 season by utilizing a no-huddle offense that pressured the league to vary its substitution guidelines.

And that wasn’t the one approach he made waves all through the NFL. A nonconformist in a button-down league, Wyche refused to adjust to the NFL’s locker room coverage for media, ran up the rating to settle a private grudge, and belittled town of rival Cleveland throughout his eight seasons in Cincinnati. He later coached Tampa Bay for 4 seasons.

Wyche was signed by the Bengals for his or her inaugural season. He received No. 14 — later worn by Ken Anderson and Andy Dalton — and performed three seasons with Cincinnati, throwing for 12 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He later spent two years in Washington as a backup and a 12 months every in Detroit and St. Louis.

It’s as a coach that he made his mark on offense. The Bengals employed him as head coach in 1984, and he quickly confirmed a knack for going towards the grain. Throughout a sport towards San Francisco in 1987, he selected to attempt to run out the clock on fourth down quite than punt or take a security — the protected decisions. When the play failed, Joe Montana received an opportunity to throw a successful landing go to Jerry Rice, an ending that’s nonetheless remembered among the many league’s most inconceivable finishes.

He put his fingerprints on NFL offense with Boomer Esiason because the quarterback. He developed what he referred to as a “sugar huddle” that had his crew group close to the road after a substitution. If the protection tried to match the substitution, he’d have the offense snap the ball and catch it with too many gamers on the sector. The NFL finally adopted a rule permitting defenses to match an offense’s substitution earlier than the ball is snapped.

Cincinnati reached the Tremendous Bowl within the 1988 season and misplaced to the 49ers once more on Montana’s landing go with 34 seconds to go.

Wyche cherished to push the envelope on offense and cherished to go towards commonplace knowledge. A Steelers assistant coach dubbed him “Wicky Wacky” for his go-against-the-grain mentality.

It wasn’t simply within the playbook the place he confirmed an impartial streak. He developed a historical past of fines and feuds. He defied league coverage by barring reporters from the locker room following a last-minute loss to Seattle in 1989 and clamped a gag order on his gamers, leading to a $Three,000 superb from the league. A 12 months later, he defied then-commissioner Paul Tagliabue and barred a feminine reporter from the locker room. He was unrepentant regardless of a $27,941 superb.

Wyche additionally famously took a jab at Cleveland throughout a sport towards the Seahawks at Riverfront Stadium in 1989. When followers began pelting gamers with snowballs, Wyche grabbed the general public handle announcer’s microphone and instructed followers, “You don’t live in Cleveland, you live in Cincinnati.”

He additionally feuded with Houston Oilers coach Jerry Glanville, whom he referred to as a phony. He had the Bengals make an onside kick once they led Glanville’s crew by 45 factors, and Wyche waved derisively at Glanville as he ran off the sector following a 61-7 win close to the tip of the 1989 season.

Throughout his eight seasons in Cincinnati, Wyche’s groups went 61-66 within the common season and Three-2 within the playoffs. The Bengals by no means had consecutive successful seasons, they usually made the playoffs simply twice throughout his eight years.

His profession ended with extra controversy after the 1991 season — proprietor Mike Brown introduced that Wyche had give up throughout their end-of-the-season assembly, however Wyche insisted he was fired with two years left on his contract.

The Buccaneers employed him for the 1992 season and completed 5-11. Tampa Bay went 23-41 in his 4 seasons.

Wyche later served as quarterbacks coach in Buffalo and later turned a volunteer offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for a highschool in South Carolina.

