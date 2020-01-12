Same candidates, new race. Could turnout change the results of this L.A. council rematch?

Simply months after he was sworn in at Metropolis Corridor, Los Angeles Metropolis Councilman John Lee is going through a rematch for his seat in opposition to Loraine Lundquist, the astrophysicist and faculty educator who misplaced to Lee in a particular election in August.

However key issues are totally different this time round: The presidential main is predicted to drive a lot greater turnout in March, probably giving Democrats reminiscent of Lundquist a lift on the polls. Regardless of the northwest San Fernando Valley district’s status as a comparatively conservative a part of L.A., Democrats now outnumber Republicans practically 2-to-1 amongst registered voters.

Lee now has the benefit of working as an incumbent. And he has just lately shed his Republican registration, campaigning as an unaffiliated candidate in a district the place “no party preference” voters make up 27% of registrants.

Lundquist argued that the change confirmed “his lack of conviction on anything” and willingness to “say anything that he needs to say in order to get elected.” Lee, who had been registered as a Republican for roughly 4 years and was “no party preference” earlier than that, mentioned he wished to point out he was an “independent voice.”

“I’m tired of party politics playing such a big influence,” Lee mentioned. “I’m going to do what I feel is best for the city.”

Neither candidate will probably be recognized by political celebration on the March poll. Eric Hacopian, a political advisor who just isn’t working with both candidate, mentioned that Lundquist must “nationalize the race” as a Democratic trigger with a view to win. Lee, in flip, advantages from maintaining the deal with native, nonpartisan points, Hacopian mentioned.

“If there were Ds or Rs next to their names, this would be over,” Hacopian mentioned.

Political progressives threw their weight behind Lundquist final 12 months, hoping to flip a council district lengthy represented by Republicans.

Lundquist embraced L.A.’s model of the Inexperienced New Deal and made local weather change a central a part of her marketing campaign, tying the difficulty to the Aliso Canyon methane catastrophe. She and her supporters argued that Lee, who adopted an extended dynasty of council aides taking on the job, represented the “status quo.”

Lee touted his historical past representing the district as a Metropolis Corridor aide, emphasizing his familiarity with neighborhood points, and mentioned he would carry a “different voice” to the council as a fiscal conservative. He and his allies — together with the union that represents Division of Water and Energy staff — attacked Lundquist as too excessive for the district and mentioned she would drive up taxes and different prices for residents.

The rival candidates additionally sparred over the homelessness disaster.

Lundquist emphasised the necessity for extra housing for homeless folks within the Valley district, decrying its failure to construct new models beneath Proposition HHH, a $1.2-billion bond measure for supportive housing. Lee argued that drug habit and psychological sickness wanted extra consideration than they had been getting at Metropolis Corridor, saying that L.A. was not solely going through a housing disaster, but in addition a “drug crisis” and a “mental illness crisis.”

One of many first points going through Lee after his election was a deliberate web site for HHH housing in Chatsworth — the primary proposed in his district. Lee objected to the Topanga Canyon Boulevard web site, which is near an elementary college and backs as much as properties.

“It’s not that we don’t support this project. We just don’t support the location,” Lee mentioned.

He in the end voted with the remainder of the council to award funding for the Chatsworth venture after a council committee balked at pulling the merchandise from a bundle of housing proposals, however continued to argue that the venture needs to be constructed some place else.

Lundquist mentioned that she didn’t suppose the Chatsworth web site was best, however “given what we have now, I’m in support of this project because I feel we have to attack this crisis.” She argued that earlier leaders — together with council members Lee had labored for — ought to have been extra proactive find doable websites.

The councilman has touted how he and his employees responded to the Saddleridge fireplace and trumpeted his continued opposition to a proposed route for bus fast transit on Nordhoff Road, a scorching matter within the final marketing campaign.

He has put ahead 21 motions and resolutions since taking workplace in August, together with a decision in search of to loosen state guidelines about how cities can regulate sidewalk merchandising, one other decision backing any efforts to decommission the Aliso Canyon facility, and a movement to reexamine protected bike lanes and different alterations on Reseda Boulevard.

“Businesses have complained that business is down because people can’t turn into their parking lots,” Lee mentioned.

Lee has resisted strain to be “politically correct” and as an alternative targeted on “just doing the right thing,” mentioned Steve Slutzah, a Lee supporter and Sherwood Forest house owner who mentioned he appreciated the positions that Lee had taken on the Chatsworth venture and the Nordhoff transit route. “I really respect him for taking a stand.”

Lundquist mentioned that if she had been in workplace, she would have targeted on rolling out L.A.’s new guidelines on avenue merchandising successfully and seeing how they work earlier than pushing to alter the state regulation, as Lee did in his decision.

She has not dominated out the proposed route on Nordhoff Road, saying that Metro must assess all of the doable routes and get group enter earlier than it makes any resolution. And Lundquist argued that security has improved on Reseda Boulevard with the bike lanes and different points of the Nice Streets program, one thing that needs to be included in any evaluation of its worth.

“I’m all for revisiting and improving what we’ve put in place,” Lundquist mentioned, “but the motion didn’t have any indication that they were going to be looking at the data in terms of safety.”

West Hills resident Christina Morton complained that on homelessness, transit and different points, Lee had catered to “only one type of his constituents — older, wealthier homeowners.”

“If you’re a renter or a bus rider or a progressive person, you don’t have a voice in this district politically,” mentioned Morton, a university pupil who helps Lundquist.

The Lundquist marketing campaign has additionally made a key change to its staff since August: Final month, the candidate mentioned that certainly one of her marketing campaign consultants was now not working for her after a Democratic Occasion activist publicly accused him of sexual assault. Her marketing campaign has since introduced on veteran advisor Steve Barkan.

As a result of solely two candidates certified for the poll, the race is prone to be determined in March, with little probability of a November runoff. One other doable contender, Asaad Alnajjar, didn’t make the poll, however mentioned he’s persevering with to run as a write-in candidate.