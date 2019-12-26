Sami Zayn’s Charity Reaches Big Goal On Christmas

Sami Zayn is charismatic and outspoken on WWE tv. He’s very a lot the identical in actual life, however he directs his power towards a lot totally different tasks.

Sami For Syria launched one other marketing campaign just lately to boost $50,000 for a cell clinic. Their purpose is to supply medical help for these individuals displaced from struggle or in any other case affected by the risky local weather within the space.

Zayn up to date followers on Christmas and he had nice information to report. They’ve reached their $50,000 purpose. This was simply in time for the Vacation as properly.

You’ll be able to try the video under the place Sami Zayn made the massive announcement.