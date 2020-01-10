Samira Ahmed WINS her landmark equal pay tribunal case against the BBC 

By Martin Robinson, Chief Reporter For Mailonline

Printed: 08:21 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:34 EST, 10 January 2020

Samira Ahmed right now gained her landmark intercourse discrimination and equal pay declare in opposition to the BBC who paid her much less than Jeremy Vine for doing largely the identical job.

The 51-year-old took the broadcaster to a tribunal over her contracts on the programme Newswatch, which she has offered since 2012, and proved she was unfairly paid lower than her male friends.

She argued that her equal pay comparator Jeremy Vine, who labored on Factors of View between 2008 and 2018, was paid £three,000 per episode, whereas she obtained £440 for her personal present.

Each host-led programmes have been just below 15 minutes lengthy and let the general public air their opinions on BBC content material.

Newswatch presenter Samira Ahmed (left final 12 months at her tribunal) right now gained her landmark intercourse discrimination and equal pay declare in opposition to the BBC who paid her lower than Jeremy Vine for doing Factors of View

Miss Ahmed, 51, will say that though his payment was decreased to £1,300 in January 2018, hers was solely elevated in 2015 to £465 per programme – then decreased once more when the BBC moved presenters on to employment contracts.

A ruling handed down by Decide Harjit Grewal this afternoon discovered unanimously in her favour.

The motion was vastly embarrassing for the company, which has confronted large controversy over its gender pay hole lately.