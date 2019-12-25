Samoa Joe Gets Great Christmas Gift To Remember Pro Wrestling Career

Samoa Joe has quite a lot of recollections and a few of them reside on in t-shirt kind. Now they will reside endlessly as blankets.

The Samoan Submission Machine shared a fairly nice present his household received him for Christmas. He had a ton of previous professional wrestling t-shirts laying round they usually re-purposed them in a fairly wonderful means.

So I had a field of previous wrestling T-Shirts I collected through the years and my fam discovered them and turned them into 2 fairly superior blankets. I dig Merry Christmas.

T-shirts imply so much to professional wrestling. They will help bear in mind an angle, push, occasion or in any other case. Now Samoa Joe has two fairly nice blankets filled with recollections. Merry Christmas, everybody.