Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Price, features, specs compared

Samsung is lastly addressing the worth level which was dominated by OnePlus because the South Korean tech titan targeted on high-end class. With the launch of Galaxy Notice 10 Lite in India, Samsung goals to regain its dominance available in the market whatever the value level it’s competing in. OnePlus will get a serious blow from Samsung’s revamped efforts to reclaim its crown within the premium smartphone market.

Samsung launched Galaxy Notice 10 Lite in India beginning at Rs 38,999 for 6GB 128GB mannequin and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB 128GB variant. Accessible in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Purple variants, the smartphone goes on sale throughout all main on-line and offline shops beginning February three, however pre-bookings are already stay.

OnePlus began off as a “flagship killer” model and its telephones justified the title to a big extent. Even at the moment, OnePlus telephones make a compelling argument within the premium smartphone phase. OnePlus 7T acquired an amazing response from customers and critics alike, making it a healthful package deal for Indian customers searching for a premium telephone with out spending loads. However 2020 is a game-changer.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T is on the market in India beginning at Rs 34,999 for 8GB 128GB configuration and Rs 37,999 for the 256GB storage mannequin. The rising costs of OnePlus telephones over the 12 months have been regarding, however the model tried to justify it with flagship options. With Samsung upping its recreation within the Rs 40,00zero value class, the going will get powerful for OnePlus.

Allow us to check out how Samsung’s Galaxy Notice 10 Lite compete towards OnePlus 7T. It is value noting that we have reviewed OnePlus 7T whereas we’re but to check the brand new Galaxy telephone. Therefore this comparability doesn’t mirror our closing opinion, however certain provides an in depth analysis of each telephones.

Samsung Galaxy Notice 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T

Samsung Galaxy Notice 10 Lite would not fall too removed from its higher-end sibling. The S-Pen is a welcoming addition – one thing OnePlus 7T lacks. The Galaxy Notice 10 Lite will get a 6.7-inch Full HD SuperAMOLED Infinity-O show with an edge-to-edge display screen. As for OnePlus 7T, there is a 6.55-inch AMOLED show with a notch, however it positive aspects an additional level for the 90Hz refresh charge.

Samsung Galaxy Notice 10 Lite

OnePlus 7T’s frosted matte glass again with a big round digital camera module definitely strikes an enchantment, however Samsung’s signature design within the Galaxy Notice 10 Lite is sure to steal some consideration. The general form-factor of the Samsung smartphone seems to have an edge over OnePlus 7T.

Transferring on to the optics, each telephones have triple principal digital camera setup however with a unique configuration. OnePlus 7T has a 48MP wide-angle lens, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2X telephoto lens. Samsung Galaxy Notice 10 Lite goes for 48MP Tremendous Regular wide-angle lens with OIS and f/2.zero aperture paired with 5MP macro lens and a 12MP f/2.zero ultra-wide sensor. Regardless that OnePlus 7T impressed us with enhancements within the digital camera division, Samsung is understood for higher outcomes, however we want to maintain our closing verdict till we check the telephone.

Samsung Galaxy Notice 10 Lite

If you happen to love taking selfies, the Galaxy Notice 10 Lite has a 32MP f/2.2 front-facing digital camera and the OnePlus 7T will get a 16MP f/2.zero shooter.

Efficiency is among the robust fits of OnePlus telephones and OnePlus 7T leaves no stone unturned on this space. Powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset and Android 10-based OxygenOS 10, OnePlus 7T is among the finest performing telephones on the market. As for Samsung Galaxy Notice 10 Lite, the handset is powered by Exynos 9810, which additionally powered the Galaxy S9 sequence. There’s not plenty of distinction, however OnePlus absolutely leads the race right here. The OxygenOS remains to be higher than One UI.

OnePlus 7T’s three,800mAh battery with Warp Cost 30T is definitely a boon. A median person can definitely go a full day while not having to plug within the telephone. In an occasion, the telephone must be charged, the quick charging provides a day’s value of heavy use in simply 30 minutes. However Samsung provides a much bigger four,500mAh battery within the Galaxy Notice 10 Lite, which is backed by Tremendous-Quick charging know-how, which is sure to offer customers an edge over the 7T.

OnePlus 7T

Different options like an in-display fingerprint scanner, twin SIM with 4G VoLTE help and extra stay unchanged in each smartphones.

Verdict

Each telephones have their robust fits. OnePlus 7T is unquestionably higher with its show, efficiency, person interface, however the Galaxy Notice 10 Lite seems extra thrilling. The S-Pen, premium signature Samsung design, enormous battery and highly effective digital camera setup certain makes a compelling argument.

OnePlus 7T strengths

90Hz show with HDR10 help

Snapdragon 855

OxygenOS 10

30W Warp Cost 30T quick charging help

UFS three.zero storage

Samsung Galaxy Notice 10 Lite strengths