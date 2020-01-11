Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite release date in India confirmed: How much will it cost?

IBT picks greatest telephones of 2019













Samsung silently unveiled its Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Be aware 10 Lite earlier this month and it’s now bringing one of many two fashions to India. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite goes to be launched in India as quickly as this month, bringing shoppers an reasonably priced flagship alternative amidst rising competitors from manufacturers like Xiaomi, Samsung and others.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite’s launch date in India is confirmed by Flipkart, which has a devoted web page on its platform to tease the arrival of the stripped-down model of Galaxy S10. Opposite to earlier rumours about February launch, a teaser poster on Flipkart’s app suggests the Galaxy S10 Lite might be launched in India on January 23.

Flipkart is taking registrations on its web site for the Galaxy S10 Lite by way of its “Notify Me” button. The e-commerce platform can also be revealing some key specs of the telephone, comparable to its digital camera configuration and efficiency.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in IndiaFlipkart

Since Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has already been launched internationally, its options and specs are publicly out there. Nonetheless, it’s the telephone’s pricing that ignites thriller for Indians.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite value in India

The official value of the Galaxy S10 Lite in India might be revealed solely on the day of launch, however it’s rumoured to begin round Rs 35,000, which places it straight within the line of OnePlus telephones. There might be a higher-end variant as nicely, which can doubtless be priced round Rs 40,000.

At this value level, Samsung will be capable to cowl a wider viewers as its Galaxy S20 sequence might be priced in direction of the upper finish.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite goes officialSamsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite baggage fascinating mixture of options. The main target is on the digital camera, which is powered by a 48MP main lens paired with 12MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro sensors. On the entrance, there is a 32MP selfie digital camera, which is positioned contained in the cutout of the show.

Talking of the show, the Galaxy S10 Lite sports activities a 6.7-inch Full HD Tremendous AMOLED Infinity-O show. Different options embrace a four,500mAh battery supported by 25W Tremendous Quick Charging. Underneath the hood, the telephone packs a Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The smartphone additionally options an in-display fingerprint scanner and helps face unlock.