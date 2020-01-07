Samsung Galaxy S20 (S11) series to get major display upgrade: Everything you need to know

IBT picks finest telephones of 2019













It is the beginning of 2020 and all eyes are on Samsung, which historically launches its flagship S-series within the first quarter. This 12 months, we’re going to witness the launch of Galaxy S20 or as some may nonetheless discuss with as Galaxy S11. Whereas Samsung’s ‘Unpacked’ occasion is scheduled for February 11, particulars in regards to the new flagship sequence stay up for hypothesis.

However whether it is hypothesis we’re going by, there’s a whole lot of buzz on the web in regards to the Galaxy S20 household and the newest one is sure to make followers actually comfortable. A “highly reliable source” instructed SamMobile that Samsung’s Galaxy S20 flagships would get a helpful improve to the show solely a handful of smartphones within the trade at the moment make use of.

Samsung is anticipated to improve the shows of Galaxy S20 with a better refresh fee. The present flagships have 60Hz refresh fee, however the brand new telephones might rise up to 120Hz, which interprets to smoother shows. Solely a handful of telephones, like ROG Telephone II, function 120Hz refresh fee and Samsung could be the primary main model to get onboard the restricted listing of 120Hz-supported telephones.

Samsung upgrading the Galaxy S20 show from 60Hz to 120Hz is a large step. However it’s not completely coming as a shock. The primary signal of 120Hz show in Galaxy S20 began making the rounds when Samsung launched Exynos 990, which was launched with help for as much as 120Hz shows.

One other proof in regards to the Galaxy S20’s 120Hz show popped up when a leak urged a One UI construct had an possibility to change the gadget’s refresh fee from 60Hz to 120Hz. With SamMobile’s newest revelation, the show improve within the Galaxy S20 actually appears legit.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup is anticipated to have three variants, the usual Galaxy S20, its Plus variant and an Extremely mannequin. The flagships are anticipated to function 5 cameras with its main sensor being 108MP paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, a macro and a 5x optical zoom lens.

Samsung may even go for the highest chipset, the Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 relying on the markets, with RAM choices going as excessive as 12GB and storage with as much as 1TB. Extra particulars might be revealed on February 11, when Samsung takes the wraps off its Galaxy S20 household alongside Galaxy Fold 2.