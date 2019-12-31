Samsung set to unveil the world’s first bezel-free TV next week at CES in Las Vegas

By James Pero For Dailymail.com

Printed: 17:45 EST, 31 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:46 EST, 31 December 2019

Samsung could also be gearing as much as launch the world’s first ever frame-less TV with a display that takes up the set’s complete entrance facet.

In response to a report from SamMobile, the TV set may have no outer bezel, which means the display will mix seamlessly in opposition to its backdrop.

The TV will reportedly solely be accessible for fashions which are 65-inches or bigger and should go into manufacturing as quickly as February.

Samsung achieved the feat by bodily welding the show and the TV’s physique collectively in keeping with SamMobile. In response to a developer cited by SamMobile, the result’s the world’s first-ever really bezel-less TV.

An image leaked by German website, 4KFilme (above) is reportedly the primary ever picture of Samsung’s soon-to-be-unveiled bezel-less TV

‘In contrast to different so-called ‘zero-bezel’ merchandise that truly nonetheless had bezels, this product actually doesn’t have a bezel,’ the nameless developer instructed SamMobile. ‘Samsung has turn into the primary on this planet to comprehend such an excessive design.’

Forward of the anticipated unveiling, German website 4KFilme launched what they declare are the primary official photos of the TV, which present the set is as bezel-less as Samsung suggests.

Although Samsung hasn’t formally confirmed that it might launch the TV, the current information corroborates prior stories of Samsung trademarking the identify ‘Zero Bezel’ earlier this 12 months.

Samsung additionally launched a reasonably imprecise sounding teaser on Twitter this Tuesday which may be the precursor to its official announcement.

‘Tune in on January 6 @ 6:30PM PT/9:30PM ET to look at the Samsung #CES2020 keynote stay #AgeofExperience #SamsungCES2020,’ reads the tweet.

Particulars on the brand new machine have but to be reported, nevertheless. That features worth or when and the place will probably be accessible.

All through the previous a number of years, Samsung has carved out a distinct segment in creating new and form-breaking TV’s.

This 12 months it pushed the boundaries with a set known as the ‘Sero.’

The TV switches between horizontal and vertical modes by simply urgent a button, and goals to capitalize on the rising variety of customers partaking in additional devoted and long run viewing on their cellular units

Specifcally, Samsung has mentioned it hopes Sero will court docket millennial audiences who’re used to watching movies vertically on their cellular units.