Samsung takes more than half of the 5G phone market

Samsung shipped greater than 6.7 million of its 5G smartphones in 2019 – making up greater than half of the worldwide marketplace for 5G telephones.

The 6.7 million whole exceeds the expectations of the corporate, which initially predicted its 5G smartphones gross sales to achieve four million by the tip of the yr.

Samsung accounted for round 54 per cent of the worldwide 5G smartphone market as of November, in response to knowledge from Counterpoint Analysis.

This far outstripped its rivals – partly because of the massive vary of handsets out there, but in addition as a result of its foremost rival in smartphones, Apple, is but to launch a 5G system.

The South Korean tech big has a variety of 5 Galaxy 5G units globally, the Galaxy S10 5G, Be aware 10 5G, Be aware 10 5G, Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy Fold 5G.

The Galaxy S10 5G (pictured) was launched in time for the switch-on of 5G networks final yr and has proved successful with customers as Samsung accounted for round 54 per cent of the worldwide 5G smartphone market as of November

The corporate had offered two million 5G smartphones in September, that means the Korean tech big has offered round an additional four.7 items within the final 5 months.

‘For Samsung, 2020 would be the yr of Galaxy 5G and we’re excited to deliver 5G to much more system classes and introduce individuals to cellular experiences they by no means thought doable,’ stated TM Roh, President and Head of Analysis and Growth at IT & Cell Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.

‘Customers cannot wait to expertise 5G and we’re proud to supply a various portfolio of units that ship one of the best 5G expertise doable.’

At IFA 2019 in September, Samsung stated it had offered two million 5G smartphones because the first went to market in Could, and predicted gross sales of its next-gen community units to achieve four million by the tip of 2019.

5G smartphones made up only one per cent of worldwide smartphone gross sales in 2019, in response to Counterpoint Analysis.

‘In each South Korea and the US, Samsung is barely challenged for market share supremacy by Apple, and as Apple has but to launch any 5G merchandise, Samsung has had few challengers,’ Peter Richardson, analysis director at Counterpoint Analysis, advised MailOnline.

‘Most 5G smartphones could have been purchased by tech pioneers and early adopters and 2020 will see broader community rollouts and a a lot greater vary of smartphones at extra inexpensive costs,’ he stated.

‘These will embody Apple iPhones, although seemingly not earlier than September or October. This can seemingly imply that the market share panorama shall be totally different a yr from now.’

Samsung has 5 5G telephones in the marketplace, together with the Be aware 10 5G and bigger Be aware 10 (above)

Whereas Samsung took 53.9 per cent 5G system market share as of November, Huawei was in second place with 19.Three per cent share, regardless of the commerce ban with the US.

LG was in third place with 10.6 per cent market share, whereas Chinese language distributors Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus have additionally achieved cheap gross sales, Counterpoint Analysis stated.

5G smartphone gross sales are poised to develop practically 17 occasions over in 2020, in response to the agency, to account for 18 per cent of whole 5G smartphone gross sales quantity.

The Galaxy A90 5G is Samsung’s 5G providing within the extra inexpensive Galaxy A spread, at simply over £600

Samsung has labored intently with telecommunications carriers to roll-out the subsequent era community and supplied community tools for the world’s first 5G industrial service in Korea, which went stay final April.

In Could, the corporate was the primary on the earth to launch a 5G smartphone – the Galaxy S10 5G – in time for the UK’s first 5G community, which was switched on by EE the identical month.

The cellphone gives web speeds to that permit customers to obtain movies in lower than a second, in addition to new VR capabilities, depth-sensing and 4 cameras.

Samsung now’s providing customers 5 5G units globally – the Galaxy S10 5G, the Be aware 10 5G and the Be aware 10 5G, in addition to the Galaxy A90 5G and the Galaxy Fold 5G – the corporate’s first foldable smartphone.

In the meantime, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G, which shall be out there within the first quarter of this yr, is about to be the world’s first 5G pill.

5G is anticipated to be as much as 1,000 occasions quicker than the at present used community commonplace, 4G

Samsung’s collapsible Galaxy Fold can be 5G-ready and retails for round £1,800

The Galaxy Fold has reportedly offered multiple million items since September as of final month, marking a significant turnaround after well-documented flaws with the system’s design

The Galaxy Fold, which prices an eye-watering £1,800, folds down the centre, permitting customers to change from a four.6-inch show on the surface to a 7.Three-inch show on the within as soon as unfolded.

The much-anticipated system was launched in September following technical troubles that held up its worldwide launch, together with experiences of damaged shows after only some days of use.

Samsung President Younger Sohn advised press final month that the corporate had offered a million Galaxy Fold items since its launch in September.

Nonetheless, the corporate later backtracked on this declare, saying Sohn confused the tech big’s preliminary gross sales goal with precise figures.