Samsung’s Bot Chef is a voice-activated, tofu-chopping, Sriracha-squirting, work in progress

Revealed: 18:11 EST, 9 January 2020

We may all use a bit of assist across the kitchen, and fortuitously for these of us in want of a sous chef, Korean Tech Large, Samsung agrees.

As a part of the corporate’s many showcases at CES in Las Vegas, Samsung gave attendees an unprecedented have a look at Bot Chef, a robotic kitchen help that makes use of two plucky arms to assemble, stir, pour, and prep pre-planned recipes.

As described by Samsung reside demonstration of Bot Chef’s talents, the bot is ‘an AI-powered collaborative robotic arm that may use on a regular basis kitchen instruments.’

The bot is designed to chop, combine, and season dishes and makes use of voice-recognition expertise to hold out consumer instructions.

As an illustration, a demonstrator for Samsung uttered the command ‘Hey Bot Chef, let’s make a salad’ to which the system replied ‘OK, which one?’

After choosing the ‘sesame tofu salad’ Bot Chef started its mission which began by analyzing the chosen recipe and determining which step it wanted to start with.

A momentary pause, and Bot Chef requested that the demonstrator deliver the tofu over to its station. From there, utilizing one in all its opposable arms, it began to slice the tofu into neat little squares utilizing a protracted slicer.

On the similar time, Bot chef additionally used its different arm to begin pouring oil right into a skillet that may be used to cook dinner the tofu.

It is value noting that Samsung additionally built-in security options into Bot Chef in order that if a consumer will get too near the robotic whereas it is wielding a pointy knife or different kitchen software, it should cease what it is doing.

The bot can be able to downloading new expertise that are not at the moment in its repertoire. These could embody one thing like making espresso utilizing a Keurig-style espresso machine.

On this area, Bot Chef has a bit of labor because the demonstration arm didn’t correctly mount the espresso pod within the machine, requiring a corrective nudge from one in all Samsung’s on-site staffers.

A demonstrator confirmed how, with the assistance of a human, Bot Chef can automate processes within the kitchen

Samsung debuted its Bot Chef, a kitchen robotic that may assemble meals and assist customers within the kitchen. It might probably choose objects up, study new duties, and is voice-activated

One in all Bot Chef’s extra spectacular feats was the robotic arms’ means to open up a cupboard and take away a bottle of Sriracha. The bot was in a position to apply the right amount of stress to the bottle with out beneath or over-saucing

Whereas the remainder of the demonstration went moderately easily – together with a reasonably spectacular journey the cupboard through which the bot opened the pantry, pulled a bottle of Sriracha, and adeptly squired the bottle right into a bowl – its talents have been principally relegated to people who many residence cook dinner’s could not discover notably cumbersome.

Superior and tremendous motor duties like slicing or tossing components in a sauté pan -skills that may make the bot an indispensable asset versus a flashy luxurious merchandise – have been firmly exterior of Chef Bot’s pay grade.

It additionally required an honest quantity of human intervention, which means it was removed from the set-it-and-forget-it bot that almost all would possibly want in a kitchen helper.

That being mentioned, Samsung has begin on a product that almost all may need an instantaneous curiosity in and based on them, whereas costs aren’t but accessible, they intend on retailing Bot Chef on the worth of a kitchen equipment and never a ‘luxurious automobile.’