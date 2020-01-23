Samsung’s folding phone Z Flip will use ‘Ultra Thin’ glass and come with fingerprint sensor

By James Pero For Dailymail.com

Printed: 18:29 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 18:38 EST, 23 January 2020

A splashy new folding telephone from Samsung that bends vertically like a clam shell will use a brand new proprietary ‘Extremely Skinny’ glass based on new leaks.

XDA Builders, which has leaked a number of particulars a couple of completely different Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S20, says the upcoming Z Flip, a brand new addition to Samsung’s line of foldable gadgets, will use a reported ‘Extremely Skinny Glass’ on high of an AMOLED show.

This implies the telephone will stand aside from different fashions of foldable telephones together with the upcoming Motorla razr and Samsung’s authentic Galaxy Fold, each of which have plastic screens.

Whereas the brand new sounds intriguing, Max Weinbach of XDA Builders studies that it’s going to not clear up one of many greatest drawbacks to foldable show know-how – a noticeable crease situated above the hinge.

So Galaxy Z Flip. Capacitive fingerprint scanner on the facet. Twin 12MP cameras, large and extremely large. 15W charging. Wi-fi charging and reverse wi-fi charging are supported. It would use “Samsung Ultra Thin Glass” which has crease. It would use a Dynamic AMOLED show. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 23, 2020

Weinbach additionally studies that the Z Flip could have a number of different specs and options together with a fingerprint scanner on the facet of the telephone and twin 12 megapixel cameras – one large and one extremely large lens.

Moreover, wi-fi charging and reverse wi-fi charging may even be supported.

The leaks come shortly after a flood of data on the Samsung GalaxyS20 and S20 Plus – two upcoming premium telephones from Samsung.

In response to XDA Builders, the forthcoming Galaxy S20 Plus – the bigger model of Samsung’s flagship telephones which are slated to be launched in February – will definitively have a high-end 120 HZ show which had beforehand solely been rumored.

The 120 HZ show will supply a excessive refresh charge however will solely work with the telephone’s normal decision versus the WQHD – quad excessive – setting that clocks in at 1440p versus 1080p.

The handset collapses right into a sq. sufficiently small to slip into one’s pocket

Moreover, XDA says that the telephone will include a conventional headphone jack and in addition to an in-display ‘ultrasonic’ fingerprint scanner.

The latter function marks a major affirmation as Samsung has tried to incorporate in-display fingerprint-reading know-how prior to now to notably blended outcomes.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10, which makes use of comparable know-how, discovered itself on the middle of controversy when prospects identified that the know-how – meant to allow biometric safety – was each gradual and simply fooled.

Each the S20 and the Z Flip may very well be launched within the subsequent a number of months.