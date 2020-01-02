San Andreas’ CJ Actor Blasts Rockstar While Denying Involvement in Rumored GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors appear to by no means stop. The most recent batch, which stay unsubstantiated, declare that San Andreas‘ protagonist, CJ, will appear in some capacity. Regardless of whether or not this is true, fans shouldn’t rely on voice actor Chris Bellard to reprise the position. In truth, whereas denying the GTA 6-related hypothesis, Bellard additionally shared a couple of alternative phrases about his former employer, Rockstar Video games.

In a latest Instagram put up, Bellard shared a screenshot from an article concerning the aforementioned Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors. For the caption, he wrote that he’s “not concerned in GTA VI in any respect.” If CJ does certainly return, the character should be voiced by another person. The previous voice actor added, “Fu** Rockstar Games period,” tagging the corporate’s public profile within the put up. Clearly, issues didn’t finish properly between the 2.

Bellard didn’t provide too many specifics. Nevertheless, subsequent replies to curious followers counsel that a lot of the disdain he has for the studio issues financial points. Most certainly, Rockstar Video games didn’t pay what he believes he’s owed. In a single reply to a fan on Instagram, Bellard defined that “corporate companies exploits us.” One other reply noticed him lambaste Rockstar for not caring about whether or not he’s “eating or not.” Bellard, a rapper who performs underneath the stage identify of Younger Maylay, credit music trade vets like DJ Pooh and Ice Dice for his success outdoors of voice appearing.

Clearly, Bellard isn’t the one voice actor who feels his skills have been exploited by the video games trade. Just a few years in the past, members of SAG-AFTRA, a labor union representing performers from quite a few leisure disciplines, went on strike, wanting to barter fairer phrases with corporations. The strike lasted practically a 12 months, ending in September 2017 with new agreements in place.

[Source: Chris Bellard on Instagram via COGconnnected]