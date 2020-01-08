San Diego State coach Rocky Long retiring, AP source says

SAN DIEGO — Rocky Lengthy is retiring as San Diego State’s soccer coach after taking the Aztecs to 9 straight bowl video games, an individual conversant in the state of affairs mentioned Wednesday.

The individual spoke with The Related Press on situation of anonymity as a result of the transfer hadn’t been introduced. The college has scheduled a information convention for two p.m. PST to make what it mentioned was a significant announcement.

The Aztecs have been 10-Three final season, capped by a 48-11 victory over Central Michigan within the New Mexico Bowl.

Lengthy turns 70 on Jan. 27.

Many observers count on Brady Hoke, a former head coach at Ball State, SDSU and Michigan, to switch Lengthy, though the one who spoke with the AP mentioned that wasn’t a certainty.

Hoke employed Lengthy as his defensive coordinator at SDSU in 2009. Lengthy changed Hoke as head coach after he took the Michigan job earlier than the 2011 season. Hoke was fired after 4 seasons at Michigan and returned to SDSU final fall as line of defense coach.

Lengthy was 81-38 and took the Aztecs to a bowl recreation in all 9 seasons. That prolonged the school-record streak to 10 after Hoke took them to the Poinsettia Bowl in 2010.

SDSU received 10 or extra video games in 4 of the final 5 seasons, and in addition received three Mountain West Convention championships underneath Lengthy.

Lengthy was 65-69 in 11 seasons as head coach at New Mexico.

There have been stories Monday that Lengthy was on the lookout for a job as a defensive coordinator at a Energy 5 college, together with Syracuse. He additionally reportedly was underneath strain to fireside offensive coordinator Jeff Horton.

SDSU issued an announcement saying Lengthy was merely visiting different faculties to speak about his Three-Three-5 defensive schemes and to solicit concepts he may implement.