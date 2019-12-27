Sanction Of 1 Crore Houses Under Awas Yojana Momentous Achievement: PM

I congratulate total staff at @mohua_india (City Affairs Ministry) for his or her hardwork: PM Modi

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi right now described as a “momentous achievement” the announcement of the city affairs ministry of sanctioning one crore homes beneath the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-City (PMAY-U).

Responding to a tweet by City Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri right now that his ministry now has sanctioned over one crore houses beneath varied verticals of PMAY-City, PM Modi stated it was a “momentous achievement for the urban poor and the middle class”.

“This initiative has been marked by transparency, use of technology and rapid implementation. I congratulate entire team at @mohua_india (Urban Affairs Ministry) for their hardwork to ensure every Indian has a roof over their head,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Mr Puri had tweeted, “Delighted to announce that after 50th CSMC meeting today, we have now sanctioned more than One Crore Homes under various verticals of PMAY-Urban, PM Modi’s visionary flagship mission to provide #HousingForAll by 2022.”