January 20, 2020 | 1:44pm

Bernie Sanders (left) shaking fingers with Elizabeth Warren as Tulsi Gabbard (middle) seems on. AP

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) put their variations apart for a morning of campaigning in South Carolina on Monday — as the 2 work to shut in on former Vice President Joe Biden’s 17-point lead within the state.

The 2 main progressives within the 2020 Democratic race discovered themselves collectively for the state’s largest celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, generally known as Columbia’s King Day on the Dome.

Warren and Sanders have been first noticed collectively after they have been each seated within the entrance row of Zion Baptist Church, together with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), for the morning church service.

Warren (D-Mass.) reached out her hand to Sanders (I-Vermont) as he walked to his seat, and the Democratic socialist rapidly shook it earlier than greeting Gabbard, a longtime ally, with a hug.

“This is THE handshake,” Gabbard was heard saying after the alternate, probably a reference to Warren’s refusal to shake Sanders’ hand after final week’s debate.

In a better present of unity, the 2 senators linked arms as they participated in a march by the streets of downtown Columbia to the Statehouse after the service, the place a rally was held in King’s honor.

(L to R) Tulsi Gabbard, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer and Deval Patrick stroll arm-in-arm throughout a march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. AP Elizabeth Warren (left) and Bernie Sanders stroll arm-in-arm in the course of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day march. AP Amy Klobuchar (left) and Elizabeth Warren share fun in the course of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day march. AP

Onlookers famous that the 2 appeared pretty pleasant to 1 one other in the course of the march — after they weren’t busy singing alongside to “We Shall Overcome” for a part of the six-block journey.

Warren, nevertheless, regarded way more chummy on the march in dialog with Klobuchar, who was linked to her different arm.

Candidates reminiscent of Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer and former Gov. Deval Patrick (D-Mass.) have been additionally in attendance.

It’s a far cry from the feud that emerged final week between the 2 progressives, after they sparred over whether or not Sanders mentioned to Warren that he didn’t consider a lady may win the presidency in 2020. Sanders denies the declare.

Each have been requested throughout final Tuesday’s debate concerning the alleged remark, which Sanders adamantly categorized as false.

As candidates shook fingers on the finish of this system, the cameras caught Warren rejecting a handshake from Sanders — after which a tense dialog between the 2.

A scorching mic unearthed by CNN revealed that in the course of the dialogue, Warren accused Sanders of calling her a liar on nationwide tv.

Sanders may later be heard accusing Warren of calling him a liar earlier than each agreed to proceed the dialogue one other time.

Earlier than the talk, Sanders’ marketing campaign appeared to violate a non-aggression pact between the 2 when volunteers have been instructed to explain Warren to voters as somebody who brings “no new bases into the Democratic Party.”

Volunteers have been additionally informed to explain Warren as somebody who is generally supported by “highly-educated, more affluent people who are going to show up and vote Democratic no matter what.”

Warren responded to information of the script by saying she was “disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me.”

The pair of progressives have larger fish to fry within the first-in-the-South major, nevertheless, the place Biden has held regular within the polls for months.

The previous veep comfortably leads the state’s major with 32 % of help, in response to a Actual Clear Politics common. Sanders and Warren, in the meantime, path behind with 15 and 14 %, respectively.