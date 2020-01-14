Sanders Campaign Doubles Down With New Ad Warning Americans They’ll Never Be Able To Hear A Female President Over The Sound Of Her Vacuum

DES MOINES—Responding to accusations by members of the Elizabeth Warren marketing campaign that he advised her in a 2018 dialog that he didn’t consider a girl may win the presidency, the Bernie Sanders marketing campaign doubled down Tuesday with a brand new tv advert warning Individuals that they’ll by no means be capable of hear a feminine president over the sound of her vacuum. “I do not believe that we as Americans can risk electing a female candidate who won’t address universal healthcare or climate change over the loud racket of her vacuum cleaner coming from the Oval Office 24 hours a day,” stated Sanders over an ominous 30-second black-and-white shot of panicked advisors fleeing a nationwide safety assembly when the feminine president, a girl with a beehive hairdo, excessive heels, and an apron, by chance stuffed the room with thick smoke after burning a pan of cookies within the briefing room oven. “When you make your decision about the Democratic nominee, consider whether you want a president who is divided between making policy decisions and scrubbing the floors, or trying to take care of our veterans when she’s preoccupied with her crying baby. Not to mention the hair dryer whirring all day and night as the lady president does her hair. And how does she expect to keep America safe when she’s constantly distracting our top generals by asking them for help opening difficult jars? Maybe we as a nation will be ready for a female president in 2024, if technology has improved so that vacuums are quieter, but until then we can’t afford to take the chance.” The Warren marketing campaign reportedly responded with a fundraising e mail stating that the candidate was disillusioned that Sanders had known as her each single day since 2016 to say that girls ought to by no means be allowed in public with no male escort however that she didn’t need to talk about the matter additional and threat being divisive.