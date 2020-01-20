Sanders leads Holy Family to 49-44 victory over Berthoud

Holy Household outlasts Berthoud, successful by a rating of 49-44 on Thursday.

Holy Household was paced in scoring by Dylan Sanders who scored 14 factors whereas additionally gathering one rebound and 4 assists. Tyler Whitlock helped the hassle by chipping in 11 factors, six rebounds, and 6 assists.

Berthoud was paced in scoring by Breanna Fowler who put up 11 factors. Celsey Selland helped the hassle by chipping in six factors, 4 rebounds, and two assists.

Looking forward to their subsequent video games, Holy Household will keep residence and play Windsor, whereas Berthoud will journey to play Windsor.

This story was created with expertise offered by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is obtainable.