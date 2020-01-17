Sandi Toksvig ‘had wanted to leave Bake Off for ages and spent all her time in her dressing room’

Sandi Toksvig (pictured above) mentioned she shall be leaving Bake Off to concentrate on different tasks

Nice British Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig had been ‘determined to go away’ the present for some time earlier than it was introduced she had stop the Channel Four present.

The claims come because the race is heating up as to who will substitute the 61-year-old, with former contestant Nadiya Hussain at the moment within the lead, with a 2-1 probability of scooping the presenting gig, with different TV personalities comparable to Jo Model tailing her intently.

A supply near Sandi has now revealed that she had been sad for some time and infrequently took to hiding in her dressing room.

This was mentioned to have precipitated stress on the present, which she introduced alongside Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Talking to the Solar a supply mentioned: ‘The environment on set had been vigorous and upbeat, however as time went on Sandi appeared to be having fun with it much less and fewer and simply did not wish to get entangled.

‘She spent most of her time hiding out in what regarded like a bijou shepherd’s hut she’d had arrange, knitting on her personal — and very often grumbling about all of it’.

Jo Model (pictured left) is likely one of the essential contenders for the position, as is Nadiya Hussain (proper)

Rylan Clarke-Neal (pictured above) can also be one other celebrities who may very well be going to Bake Off

They added that as time went on, everybody started to really feel uncomfortable and that it turned apparent that she ‘needed out as quickly as doable’.

The newest odds from bookmakers Coral state that Nadiya Hussain is within the lead at 2-1, whereas Susan Calman is tailing her at Three-1.

Different contenders embrace Davina McCall at Four-1, Rachael Riley at 6-1, Jo Model at 6-1 and Clare Balding at 12-1.

Relating to the male contenders, Noel Edmonds is available in at Eight-1 and Rylan Clarke-Neal is at 10-1.

Davina McCall (left) has odds of Four-1, whereas Susan Calman (proper) has odds of Three-1

Noel Edmonds (pictured above) might substitute Sandi and at the moment has odds of Eight-1

Sources additionally claimed that they had been shocked that she hadn’t stop the present earlier, as she had regularly complained about circumstances on set, in addition to the extent of consolation offered between shoots.

On saying her exit from the present, Sandi claimed she had been leaving to spend extra time on different work.

‘When stepping down from a job, it’s fairly frequent for folks to say they’re doing so as a way to spend extra time with their household.

‘Unusually, I’m departing from the Nice British Bake Off so I can spend extra time with my different work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming present.

Rachel Riley (left) might swap numbers for mixing bowls and Clare Balding (proper) can also be in with an opportunity

‘Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of many nice pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I do know will proceed past the confines of tv.

‘Bake Off is an excellent programme which has already proved it could possibly fortunately stand up to a change of internet hosting personnel.

‘The explanation for that, after all, is that the true stars of the present are the bakers themselves. I want everybody nicely.’

Toksvig has fronted the programme alongside Fielding and judges Hollywood and Leith since 2017 after it moved to Channel Four from BBC One.

Toksvig, Fielding and Leith joined the present when earlier presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, and choose Mary Berry, stop following the channel transfer.

Hollywood is the one authentic star of Bake Off, which began on BBC Two in 2010.

Fielding tweeted immediately: ‘I really feel like Tom with out Jerry ! Mick with out a Keef 🙁 gonna miss yooooooooooooooooo and the great occasions we obtained to play collectively within the tent!

‘Double acts are uncommon and magical beast and dealing with you was a pleasure x x x all my love Mr Noel x’

Leith tweeted: ‘I’ve completely beloved working with Sandi, she’s been an excellent host and large enjoyable and I’m in awe of how arduous she works juggling so many various tasks.

‘We will be lifelong associates method past the tent. #GBBO #sanditoksvig.’

Hollywood additionally paid tribute to Toksvig. He mentioned: ‘It has been nice enjoyable working with Sandi. We are going to miss her however I hope that she is going to get time to go to us within the tent after we movie later this yr. She is going to at all times be a part of the Bake Off household.’