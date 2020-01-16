Sandi Toksvig quits The Great British Bake Off

Sandi Toksvig has introduced she has stop the Nice British Bake Off after three years.

The comic, 61, has determined to go away the tent to work on different venture, embrace internet hosting the forthcoming Channel four sequence The Write Offs, which appears to be like on the challenge of grownup literacy.

Toksvig joined the present as host with fellow comic Noel Fielding in 2017, after the present jumped ship to from the BBC to Channel four, after hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins stood down. Unique decide Paul Hollywood was joined by Prue Leith, changing Mary Berry.

Talking about her resolution to go away, Toksvig mentioned in an announcement: “When stepping down from a job it’s fairly frequent for individuals to say they’re doing so so as to spend extra time with their household. Unusually I’m departing from the Nice British Bake Off so I can spend extra time with my different work.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming present. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of many nice pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I do know will proceed past the confines of tv.

“Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

Sandi has chosen to bow out the present

Chief Artistic Officer and Government Producer for Love Productions Richard McKerrow mentioned: “We’ll at all times be extremely grateful to Sandi for changing into one of many hosts of Bake Off after we moved to Channel four, together with Noel, Paul and Prue. She has contributed vastly to Bake Off over the past three years, along with her sharp witty sense of humour and her passionate dedication to the handfuls of bakers throughout her time within the tent.

“We wish her all the very best on the exciting projects she is currently working on and beyond.”

Ian Katz, Director of Programmes at Channel four added: ”Sandi is a big a part of why Bake Off’s transfer to Channel four has been so successful and we’re immensely grateful for her contribution to the present. We are going to miss her heat and wit, to not point out her countless willingness to be the butt of jokes about being the least tall individual within the Bake Off tent.”

Toksvig will nonetheless be showing in The Nice Movie star Bake Off for Stand Up To Most cancers beginning this spring.

The Nice British Bake Off returns to Channel four later this yr