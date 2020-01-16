Sandi Toksvig QUITS The Great British Bake Off

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Revealed: 06:06 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:13 EST, 16 January 2020

Sandi Toksvig stated right this moment she can be leaving the Nice British Bake Off to deal with different work initiatives.

She stated: ‘When stepping down from a job it’s fairly widespread for folks to say they’re doing so to be able to spend extra time with their household.

‘Unusually, I’m departing from the Nice British Bake Off so I can spend extra time with my different work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming present.

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding star on Channel four programme The Nice British Bake Off

Toksvig (rear left) with fellow Bake Off stars Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and Prue Leith

‘Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of many nice pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I do know will proceed past the confines of tv.

‘Bake Off is an excellent programme which has already proved it might fortunately stand up to a change of internet hosting personnel.

Toksvig at The Writers’ Guild Awards 2020 held on the Royal School of Physicians in London on Monday

‘The rationale for that, after all, is that the true stars of the present are the bakers themselves. I want everybody effectively.’

Ian Katz, Channel four’s director of programmes, stated: ‘Sandi is a large a part of why Bake Off’s transfer to Channel four has been so successful and we’re immensely grateful for her contribution to the present.

‘We are going to miss her heat and wit, to not point out her countless willingness to be the butt of jokes about being the least tall individual within the Bake Off tent.

‘Fortuitously, her distinctive voice will proceed to have an vital presence on the channel with new exhibits in growth – none of which contain cake.’