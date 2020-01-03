Sandin trying to ignore Canadian bosses’ message to bring back silver

When the Maple Leafs loaned Rasmus Sandin to Sweden for the world juniors, they despatched him with some particular directions.

“Go have fun and come back with a silver medal,” the 19-year-old defenceman recalled forward of Saturday’s semifinal with Russia. “That’s what they said, Laurence (Toronto Marlies GM Laurence Gilman) and all my coaches. That’s one of the times I’m going to try to not listen to my coaches.”

Hey, they’re proud Canadians. How are you going to blame them?

However that’s not all of the franchise’s prime prospect will attempt to overlook. His wrist nonetheless hurts from the slash that required X-rays in the course of the remaining group sport in opposition to Slovakia. It didn’t assist that the Czechs tossed a few well-aimed hacks at it, too, and the Russians are the heaviest staff right here.

“A little (pain) maybe, but not too bad,” Sandin stated. “It’s getting better. We have a really good (medical) team here that is helping me out. It’s been going well so far.”

Does he fear about being a goal?

“I’m not trying to think about it too much,” the 5-foot-11, 183-pounder from Uppsala stated. “I’m simply on the market taking part in, attempting to give attention to my stuff and assist out the staff. I’m not attempting to get too pissed off about it.

“I don’t know in the event that they’re attempting to hit my wrist or not.”

It hasn’t slowed him down a lot.

Sandin has delivered 5 assists and is plus-5 whereas taking part in on a pairing with Coyotes 11th general decide Victor Soderstrom. The Swedish staff is the one unbeaten left on the occasion and is attempting to make up for a shock quarterfinal loss to the Swiss final yr.

“I’ve felt good so far,” he stated. “We’re taking part in very effectively collectively. We’ve received all of the video games. That’s what’s counting. I believe we’re very happy with how the event has gone to date. We’ve acquired good confidence. We’re effectively ready for the sport.

“It’s at all times an honour to play in your nation. It’s at all times enjoyable to return again and play with some buddies and previous teammates of yours.”

And within the meantime, he’s retaining tabs along with his present and future Canadian employers. He’s pleased to see Sheldon Keefe, his coach with the Marlies final yr and this previous fall, successful video games in NHL rinks.

“He’s doing a great job,” Sandin stated. “I’m speaking to Willy (Nylander) right here and there, too.

“He’s on a sizzling streak.”

So what, in Sandin’s thoughts, makes Keefe particular?

He simply is aware of find out how to coach each participant,” the defenceman man stated. “He handles each participant differently. Some, he must be harder on and a few, he must be a bit extra accepting with. He’s been nice with me and Timothy Liljegren, two younger guys taking part in within the American league. He was there serving to us out and giving us ideas, exhibiting what we will do higher.

“He’s been nice for us.”

However only a silver-medal degree of coaching, his Canadian bosses hope.

