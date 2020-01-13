Sandringham’s cafe has NO postcards of Harry and Meghan on sale

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Revealed: 07:36 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:36 EST, 13 January 2020

No postcards of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are available for purchase on the present store on the Queen’s Sandringham property at this time.

There are two empty rows on a stand, which options postcards of different senior royals such because the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George.

Photos of the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla and the late Queen Mom are all on the show which is within the café on the property in Norfolk.

There are two empty rows on a stand (left) at Sandringham at this time, which options postcards of different senior royals such because the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George (proper)

The postcards had been noticed at this time by Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh, forward of the crunch summit to debate the couple’s future position within the Royal Household.

She tweeted a video of the show, saying: ‘The place are the Harry and Meghan postcards within the Sandringham property cafe? Simply two empty rows.’

MailOnline has requested officers on the Sandringham property for remark at this time on whether or not the postcards have been eliminated in latest days.

The present store situated close to the automobile park at Sandringham sells houseplants and shrubs, apple juice from the property’s orchard and different royal souvenirs.

Prince Philip, the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla and the late Queen Mom are all featured

Prince Harry and Meghan are pictured on their go to to Canada Home in London final Tuesday

The store is a part of the café, a household enterprise run by husband and spouse group Kevin and Deborah Steward, whose daughter Grace is the pinnacle chef.

It options lamb, pheasant, partridge and venison, all sourced from the property, and components from a vegetable backyard which can be on the positioning.

The Royal Household will collect at this time at Sandringham to thrash out a approach ahead for Prince Harry and Meghan after their resolution to step down as senior royals.

The historic assembly would be the first time Harry has met with the Queen, Prince Charles and his brother William for the reason that situation engulfed the Royal Household final week.

The Duke of Sussex will come head to head with the Queen at this time as senior royals race to thrash out plans for Harry and Meghan’s future on the Sandringham property in Norfolk (pictured at this time)

Postcards of the Cambridges and Sussexes at a memento store in London are pictured final week

Meghan is with their child son Archie in Canada, however a royal supply mentioned it’s seemingly she’s going to be part of the disaster talks by telephone.

The Duchess flew to Canada a couple of days in the past the place the household had spent an prolonged festive break within the province of British Columbia.

It’s thought William might be travelling to the property in Norfolk from his Kensington Palace condo and Harry from Frogmore Cottage close to Windsor Citadel.

Charles was in Oman to attend a condolence ceremony following the loss of life of Sultan Qaboos bin Stated al Stated, and was attributable to journey again to the UK final evening.