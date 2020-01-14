Sania Mirza Makes Winning Return To Tennis, Shares Adorable Pic With Son

Sania Mirza made a successful return to tennis to enter the ladies’s doubles quarter-finals of the Hobart Worldwide event on Tuesday. Sania Mirza, who final performed on the China Open in October 2017, and her accomplice Nadia Kichenok from Ukraine beat the pair of Oksana Kalashnikova and Miyu Kato 2-6, 7-6, 10-Three in a match that lasted for an hour and 41 minutes. After clinching the win, Sania Mirza shared an lovely image along with her son, during which she might be seen giving a high-five to him. Her dad and mom have been additionally current for the match which marked the ace tennis participant’s return.

“Today was one of the most special days of my life.to have my parents and my little baby boy wit me in my first match after so long..and we WON our first round.feel very grateful for the love I am receiving.. BELIEF!! Takes you places YES my baby boy, we did it,” Sania Mirza tweeted.

The Indo-Ukrainian pair will face Vania King and Christina McHale within the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Sania Mirza, 33, has additionally been named within the five-member Fed Cup squad. She took a break from tennis in 2017 to begin a household and final performed the Fed Cup in 2016. The staff additionally options the nation’s high singles participant Ankita Raina.

The Hyderabad participant has three Grand Slam doubles title to her title. She had additionally gained the blended doubles title at French Open in 2019, Australian Open 2009 and US Open 2014.