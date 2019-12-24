Sania Mirza Named In Indian Fed Cup Team

Tennis star Sania Mirza was on Tuesday named within the Indian five-member Fed Cup squad, as she plots her return to the sport after a break. The crew additionally options the nation’s prime singles participant Ankita Raina. Riya Bhatia (379), Rutuja Bhosale (466) and Karman Kaur Thandi (568) are additionally a part of the squad. Ankita Bhambri was named the coach whereas former Davis Cupper Vishal Uppal was tasked to guide the aspect. Sowjanya Bavisetti would be the reserve participant.

Sania, who took a break from tennis in 2017 to begin a household, final performed the Fed Cup in 2016.

She’s going to participate at Hobart Worldwide with Ukraine’s Na