Sania Mirza Pulls Out Of Australian Open Mixed Doubles With Calf Injury

Tennis sensation Sania Mirza on Wednesday pulled out of the Australian Open blended doubles attributable to a calf damage. Mirza was presupposed to associate compatriot Rohan Bopanna. Mirza will, nevertheless, play within the ladies’s doubles occasion. On Thursday, Mirza, who gained the doubles title in Hobart Worldwide, will staff up with Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine for the Australia Open. The duo will face Chinese language pair of Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu of their ladies’s doubles first spherical conflict.

“It’s unfortunate that this niggling injury got aggravated in the Hobart final just as I was getting to the top of my game. It is a lot better now and I intend to give it my best shot in doubles. It’s disappointing to miss out on the chance to partner Rohan in mixed,” Mirza was quoted as saying by the Instances of India.