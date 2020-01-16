Sania Mirza Through To Women’s Doubles Semifinals Of Hobart International

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza continued her profitable run as she entered the ladies’s doubles semifinals of the Hobart Worldwide on Thursday. Partnering Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine, Sania defeated the American duo of Vania King and Christina McHale 6-2 Four-6 10-Four within the quarterfinals.

In a match that was tied at 1-1, the fifth seed Indo-Ukranian duo of Sania and Kichenok put up dominating efficiency to prevail within the tie-break.

They’ll now lock horns towards the Slovenian-Czech pair of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova.

The 33-year-old Sania, who final performed at China Open in October 2017, battled damage breakdowns earlier than taking a proper break to offer start to her son Izhaan.