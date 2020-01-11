Sanjay Dutt to Yash after joining KGF 2 shoot: ‘I’m not exaggerating, but you guys are crazy’

Joker Android malware













Rocking Star Yash has spoken about working with Sanjay Dutt in upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. The Kannada actor has stated that the Bollywood star is blown away by the primary a part of the film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

Sanjay Dutt and Yash.PR Handout

Sanjay Dutt, who enacts the function of antagonist named Adheera, was approached for the primary instalment of KGF: Chapter 1, however he had turned down the provide. After the large success of the flick, the Bollywood’s Munna Bhai agreed to behave within the second a part of the multilingual film.

Sanjay Dutt’s a Fan of KGF: Chapter 1 and Workforce Efforts

“We have received innumerable number of calls from actors across the industries. They respect our work. There are some heroes who have watched the movie like fans for 20-25 times. Sanjay Dutt has also watched the film and enjoyed it a lot,” Yash stated in an interview.

Rocky Bhai claims, “He is blown away by the efforts put in by the team on the project. He is amazed at the enthusiasm that each person has on the sets. Looking at our work, he told me ‘I have never seen this anywhere. I am not exaggerating but you guys are crazy.'”

The Mr and Mrs Ramachari actor claims that Sanjay Dutt, often, comes late to the units, which isn’t in case of KGF: Chapter 1. “He used to be on time and dedicatedly work from morning to evening. He is enjoying working with us,” Yash provides.

Govt producer Karthik Gowda, director Prashanth Neel with Sanjay Dutt on the units of KGF: Chapter 2.PR Handout

Yash Goes for Leaner Look

Speaking about his function within the Hombale Movies-funded flick, Yash stated that he would look lean in KGF: Chapter 2 in comparison with the primary instalment. “It is quite sophisticated outlook where I will be seen wearing suits and colourful dress. In the Chapter 1, I had intimidating character, this will be quite different one because his lifestyle has changed. The presentation will be different in Chapter 2,” the Rocking Star provides.

The primary instalment of KGF was launched in December 2018. The second half is more likely to be out later this 12 months. The crew is but to lock within the date.