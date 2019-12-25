“Sanjay Leela Bhansali doesn’t know how to make films”, said Kareena Kapoor (Throwback)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kareena Kapoor KhanThe Reside Mirror

Kareena Kapoor has at all times been on the forefront on the subject of making sassy feedback about colleagues from the fraternity. She had made one such remark concentrating on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali again in time.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was all set to start capturing for his bigger than life film ‘Devdas’, for which the casting of Shahrukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit as ‘Devdas’ and Chandramukhi was finalized. However his seek for Paro was nonetheless on for which he performed a display screen check.

A number of actresses got here down for the display screen check, one among them was Kareena Kapoor who was accompanied by sister Karisma Kapoor and mom Babita. Kareena was made to check with full costumes.

After a number of display screen assessments, Sanjay Leela Bhansali got here to the conclusion of casting the green-eyed magnificence Aishwarya Rai for the function of Paro. This didn’t go down properly with Kareena Kapoor at that time of time. The transfer led to numerous controversies when she claimed that Bhansali had promised the function to her and he or she was additionally given the signing quantity.

In line with Aishwarya Rai’s e-book Corridor Of Fame, in an interview, Bhansali had stated that Kareena did method him for the function however he instructed her that he wanted to see what she was able to and due to this fact wished to do a photoshoot together with her with the proper costumes.

Bhansali denied making any dedication to Kareena and stated that after going via Kareena’s pictures, he felt that Aishwarya was the right alternative for the function as a result of she had the form of seems to be he was searching for. Bhansali additionally stated that Kareena, who was enraged, went onto say that Bhansali would not know the artwork of movie making.

When the director met Kareena later, he stated that if he discovered a task appropriate for her he would certainly solid her. Until then he would be taught the artwork of filmmaking.

After the disagreement, we’ve not seen Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kareena Kapoor reunite for a movie. Kareena had agreed to work in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ reverse Salman Khan however that might not occur because of some purpose. The actress additionally backed out from ‘Ramleela’ on the final minute and the movie went onto grow to be a blockbuster with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone because the lead pair.